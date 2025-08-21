Previous
Jet boat racing at Rakaia river mouth on Saturday then on Sunday they started at Rakaia Gorge back to river mouth by whippy
Jet boat racing at Rakaia river mouth on Saturday then on Sunday they started at Rakaia Gorge back to river mouth

We were lucky enough to watch from both starts
Shirley

Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
very dynamic photos
August 20th, 2025  
