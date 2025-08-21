Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
55 / 365
Jet boat racing at Rakaia river mouth on Saturday then on Sunday they started at Rakaia Gorge back to river mouth
We were lucky enough to watch from both starts
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
75
photos
51
followers
93
following
15% complete
View this month »
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
Latest from all albums
51
18
52
53
19
54
20
55
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
General
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Phil Howcroft
ace
very dynamic photos
August 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close