While in South Island we drove out the Skippers canyon road ,rental cars are not allowed to drive this road by whippy
While in South Island we drove out the Skippers canyon road ,rental cars are not allowed to drive this road

drive on this road however there are tourists buses ( small ) , the road finishes just beyond the bridge which also shows the original bungy jump platform.

The scenery and road was amazing but hard to do justice to it
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Shirley

ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
Joan Robillard ace
Nice collage
August 21st, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Fabulous shots of an amazing part of your gorgeous country..
August 21st, 2025  
