Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
56 / 365
While in South Island we drove out the Skippers canyon road ,rental cars are not allowed to drive this road
drive on this road however there are tourists buses ( small ) , the road finishes just beyond the bridge which also shows the original bungy jump platform.
The scenery and road was amazing but hard to do justice to it
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
78
photos
51
followers
93
following
15% complete
View this month »
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
Latest from all albums
53
19
54
20
55
21
22
56
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
General
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice collage
August 21st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Fabulous shots of an amazing part of your gorgeous country..
August 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close