Opononi sand hills by whippy
59 / 365

Opononi sand hills

25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Shirley

ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
16% complete

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
love it
August 24th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very nice natural framing.
August 24th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautifully framed and beautiful view!
August 24th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
nicely framed
August 24th, 2025  
