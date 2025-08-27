Sign up
Previous
61 / 365
Spotted this old home on trip into Walter Peak unfortunately no info pertaining to when built or who lived in it
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
7
3
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
88
photos
53
followers
93
following
16% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
General
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
27th April 2025 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful image in b&w. The ceilings look like they could be low.
August 26th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
What wonderful stories it could tell. Great find!
August 26th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Nice one!
August 26th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Very nice capture.
August 26th, 2025
Shirley
ace
@dkellogg
Thanks Bucktree yes it is 😊
@ljmanning
Thanks Laura yes agree 😊
@ankers70
Thankks Suzanne 😊
August 26th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
looks good in mono , keep searching for the info , I'm sure there is some
August 26th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Great B&W
August 26th, 2025
