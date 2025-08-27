Previous
Spotted this old home on trip into Walter Peak unfortunately no info pertaining to when built or who lived in it by whippy
61 / 365

Spotted this old home on trip into Walter Peak unfortunately no info pertaining to when built or who lived in it

27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Shirley

ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
16% complete

Bucktree
Wonderful image in b&w. The ceilings look like they could be low.
August 26th, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
What wonderful stories it could tell. Great find!
August 26th, 2025  
Suzanne
Nice one!
August 26th, 2025  
Dorothy
Very nice capture.
August 26th, 2025  
Shirley
@dkellogg Thanks Bucktree yes it is 😊

@ljmanning Thanks Laura yes agree 😊

@ankers70 Thankks Suzanne 😊
August 26th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft
looks good in mono , keep searching for the info , I'm sure there is some
August 26th, 2025  
Corinne C
Great B&W
August 26th, 2025  
