The last remains of the Welcome home Hotel on the Skippers Rd S I by whippy
The last remains of the Welcome home Hotel on the Skippers Rd S I

Run by the Lewi family from 1908 to 1940s
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Shirley

@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
