62 / 365
The last remains of the Welcome home Hotel on the Skippers Rd S I
Run by the Lewi family from 1908 to 1940s
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
