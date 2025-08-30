Previous
On route Thompson pass South Island we started in cloud but cleared at 1770 metres by whippy
64 / 365

On route Thompson pass South Island we started in cloud but cleared at 1770 metres

There were 27 gates open and shut
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Shirley

ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
17% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
beautiful
August 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact