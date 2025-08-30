Sign up
Previous
64 / 365
On route Thompson pass South Island we started in cloud but cleared at 1770 metres
There were 27 gates open and shut
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
1
1
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
60
61
28
62
29
63
30
64
Phil Howcroft
ace
beautiful
August 29th, 2025
