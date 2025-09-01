Sign up
Previous
65 / 365
Braving Lake Whakatipu
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
3
1
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
62
29
30
63
31
64
65
32
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
General
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
21st April 2025 5:08pm
Phil Howcroft
ace
I sense the deep intake of breath !!!
August 31st, 2025
Suzanne
ace
The shoulders say it all!
August 31st, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
The body language says, "Ohhhhh this is COLD!"
August 31st, 2025
