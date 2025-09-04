Sign up
68 / 365
Sunflowers tucked in behind is the farmers crop of Maize on the cycle trail Okaihau taken earlier this year
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
2
1
Shirley
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
23rd January 2025 10:35am
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful capture!
September 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
A very artsy image! Just beautiful.
September 3rd, 2025
