Sunflowers tucked in behind is the farmers crop of Maize on the cycle trail Okaihau taken earlier this year

4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Shirley

@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful capture!
September 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
A very artsy image! Just beautiful.
September 3rd, 2025  
