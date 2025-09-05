Sign up
70 / 365
While the Tūī was eating wind was ruffling his feathers
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
1
0
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
eDorre
ace
Cool pose and POV
September 5th, 2025
