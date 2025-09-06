Previous
Through the window and rain a spot of colour on a wet and gloomy day by whippy
71 / 365

Through the window and rain a spot of colour on a wet and gloomy day

6th September 2025

Shirley

ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
19% complete

Photo Details

KV
Nice array of colors behind the rain.
September 6th, 2025  
Barb
Makes for a lovely abstract!
September 6th, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
Merely a glimpse beyond the window.
September 6th, 2025  
