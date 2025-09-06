Sign up
71 / 365
Through the window and rain a spot of colour on a wet and gloomy day
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
3
2
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
KV
ace
Nice array of colors behind the rain.
September 6th, 2025
Barb
ace
Makes for a lovely abstract!
September 6th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Merely a glimpse beyond the window.
September 6th, 2025
