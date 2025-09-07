Previous
Kererū in our small kōwhai tree by whippy
Kererū in our small kōwhai tree

7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Shirley

ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
Shutterbug ace
It looks like a large bird. Nice spotting and capture.
September 7th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Seems like there's a lot of body to this fellow! Nice shot.
September 7th, 2025  
