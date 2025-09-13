Sign up
Previous
78 / 365
A hedgehog ,don’t see as many these days
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
5
1
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
122
photos
61
followers
106
following
21% complete
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
41
75
76
42
43
77
78
44
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
General
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
29th March 2025 12:15pm
Tags
ndao38
Corinne C
ace
Cute
September 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh how delightful!
September 12th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Sweet!
September 12th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A wild one! How fun.
September 12th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Oh my! He’s a dear, or she!
September 12th, 2025
