A hedgehog ,don’t see as many these days by whippy
78 / 365

A hedgehog ,don’t see as many these days

13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Shirley

ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
21% complete

Corinne C ace
Cute
September 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh how delightful!
September 12th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Sweet!
September 12th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A wild one! How fun.
September 12th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Oh my! He’s a dear, or she!
September 12th, 2025  
