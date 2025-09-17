Previous
A downed tree by whippy
82 / 365

A downed tree

17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Shirley

ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
22% complete

eDorre ace
Very effective in B+W
September 17th, 2025  
*lynn ace
sad looking tree
September 17th, 2025  
