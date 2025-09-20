Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
85 / 365
Who’s taking who for a walk !
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
136
photos
64
followers
112
following
23% complete
View this month »
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
Latest from all albums
82
48
49
83
84
50
85
51
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
General
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
14th March 2025 7:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Ha ha the dog is definitely leading the way.
September 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
LOL! Know it well. Cute capture.
September 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close