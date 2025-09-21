Sign up
86 / 365
Kererū leaving the kōwhai tree
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
General
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
17th September 2025 9:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 20th, 2025
