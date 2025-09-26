Previous
Macraes open goldmine largest in NZ is located in Otago region South Island . by whippy
91 / 365

Macraes open goldmine largest in NZ is located in Otago region South Island .

Operated by OceanaGold (NZ ) Ltd gold was first discovered in the Macraes area 1862

Difficult to do it justices as it is so big
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Shirley

ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact