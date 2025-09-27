Sign up
92 / 365
We’re kings of the castle in this case rocks !
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
1
1
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
Diana
ace
Fabulous composition and capture, I love the rock formations and the sheep. Interesting to see you have the same rusty barbed wire as we have ;-)
September 27th, 2025
