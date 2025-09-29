Previous
Our little Grandson aged 4yrs taken when in NZ in August by whippy
Our little Grandson aged 4yrs taken when in NZ in August

29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Shirley

ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
eDorre ace
Wonderful portrait
September 29th, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
Such a gorgeous portrait
September 29th, 2025  
