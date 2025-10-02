Sign up
96 / 365
Half moon on Monday
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
Photo Details
Diana
ace
Beautiful with the surrounding clouds.
October 2nd, 2025
