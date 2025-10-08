Previous
One of many streams heading out to Milford Sounds by whippy
One of many streams heading out to Milford Sounds

8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Shirley

ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
Phil Howcroft ace
the light on the water and spray makes the photo standout
October 7th, 2025  
