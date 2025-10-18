Previous
Fern fronges by whippy
111 / 365

Fern fronges

I like the colour
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Shirley

ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
30% complete

Dorothy ace
How very New Zealand!
October 18th, 2025  
Brigette ace
So bronze
October 18th, 2025  
Shirley ace
@illinilass Thanking you Dorothy isn’t just 😊

@brigette Thanking Brigette it is very bronze specially in the sunlight 😊
October 18th, 2025  
