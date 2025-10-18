Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
111 / 365
Fern fronges
I like the colour
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
188
photos
73
followers
75
following
30% complete
View this month »
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
Latest from all albums
74
108
75
109
110
76
111
112
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
General
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
15th October 2025 10:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
How very New Zealand!
October 18th, 2025
Brigette
ace
So bronze
October 18th, 2025
Shirley
ace
@illinilass
Thanking you Dorothy isn’t just 😊
@brigette
Thanking Brigette it is very bronze specially in the sunlight 😊
October 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
@brigette Thanking Brigette it is very bronze specially in the sunlight 😊