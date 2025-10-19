Sign up
Previous
112 / 365
Result from trying to lift a big rock but finger got in the way
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
2
0
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
188
photos
73
followers
75
following
View this month »
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
General
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
19th October 2025 8:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ouchies!! 😱😱
October 18th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Not good at all - I hope the swelling didn't cause aproblem with your ring.
October 18th, 2025
