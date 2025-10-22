Previous
Early morning sunrise at Ōtautahu South Island earlier this year by whippy
115 / 365

Early morning sunrise at Ōtautahu South Island earlier this year

22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Shirley

ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
31% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of that amazing cloudscape and colour.
October 22nd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Glorious
October 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact