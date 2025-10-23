Sign up
Bottle brush flowers
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
200
photos
74
followers
75
following
33% complete
Omabluebird
ace
Bottle brush plants were my favorite when I visited down under. Beautiful capture.
October 29th, 2025
