Pouto Point approximately 65 is out of Dargaville on the Kaipara Harbour these folks are returning after a morning fishing by whippy
Pouto Point approximately 65 is out of Dargaville on the Kaipara Harbour these folks are returning after a morning fishing

25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Shirley

ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
Mags ace
Interesting capture! The only people allowed to have vehicles like that on our beaches are the police.
October 28th, 2025  
