116 / 365
Pouto Point approximately 65 is out of Dargaville on the Kaipara Harbour these folks are returning after a morning fishing
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
Shirley
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
12
1
General
iPhone 14 Plus
25th October 2025 10:34am
Mags
Interesting capture! The only people allowed to have vehicles like that on our beaches are the police.
October 28th, 2025
