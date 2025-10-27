Sign up
Previous
118 / 365
Coming in to land
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
3
3
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
196
photos
74
followers
75
following
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
113
77
78
114
115
116
117
118
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
General
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
25th October 2025 2:46pm
Shutterbug
ace
Two at once. Nice spotting and capture.
October 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Great timing!
October 28th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Well done!
October 28th, 2025
