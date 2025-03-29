Sign up
Next
1 / 365
Spotted this stone hut on the Thompson Pass , it is an old gold miners hut , so far from any town it really makes you wonder how they managed
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
3
2
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
94
photos
53
followers
93
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Bits , pieces and Molly
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
29th March 2025 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Possibly there before the town?
Great shot!
August 29th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
did you find any gold inside Shirley 💛😀
August 29th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Super find and capture...Neat textures, shapes
August 29th, 2025
