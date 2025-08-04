Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
4 / 365
Playing
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
52
photos
45
followers
92
following
2% complete
View this month »
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Latest from all albums
6
40
7
41
8
42
43
9
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Molly
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
13th November 2024 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
A bit of fun!
August 9th, 2025
Shirley
ace
@bjywamer
Thanking you Barb
August 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close