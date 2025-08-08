Sign up
8 / 365
Grandson Fred and Molly
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
3
1
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
2% complete
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
5
3
1
Molly
E-M10 Mark III
31st July 2025 1:12pm
Public
Barb
ace
Cute photo of the two of them!
August 9th, 2025
Canada Gem
So cute!
August 9th, 2025
Shirley
ace
@bjywamer
@gailmoore
Thanking you both I think so too lol
August 9th, 2025
