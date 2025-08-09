Sign up
2 / 365
My little darling everyday she makes me smile
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
5
2
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Molly
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
9th August 2025 10:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
So cute!
August 8th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
What a sweetie
August 8th, 2025
Pat
Ah, so cute!
August 9th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw such a sweetie - love those bright eyes !
August 9th, 2025
Randy Lubbering
That is an awesome photo!!
August 9th, 2025
