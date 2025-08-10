Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
10 / 365
Surveying
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
54
photos
45
followers
92
following
2% complete
View this month »
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Latest from all albums
7
41
8
42
43
9
10
44
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
Molly
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
15th May 2025 8:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
sweet
August 9th, 2025
Barb
ace
Cute!
August 10th, 2025
Jerzy
ace
Love this little pooch. Great shot of checking it out.
August 10th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
How sweet!
August 10th, 2025
Shirley
ace
@joansmor
@bjywamer
@spanishliz
Thanking you all for kind comments
@jerzyfotos
Yes she really doesn’t miss much I think she sleeps one eye open
August 10th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Cute
August 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
@jerzyfotos Yes she really doesn’t miss much I think she sleeps one eye open