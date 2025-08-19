Sign up
19 / 365
Autumnal colours at Arrowtown
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
4
1
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
72
photos
50
followers
93
following
5% complete
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
16
50
17
51
18
52
53
19
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Bits , pieces and Molly
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
5th May 2025 3:15pm
Corinne C
ace
So beautiful
August 18th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
love the colours Shirley
August 18th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 18th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Nice layers
August 18th, 2025
