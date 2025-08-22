Sign up
High key showing a waxeye enjoying an orange
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Bits , pieces and Molly
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
15th August 2025 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet image!
August 21st, 2025
Shirley
ace
@beryl
Thanks Beryl 😊
August 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
August 21st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Lovely abstract feel...
August 21st, 2025
