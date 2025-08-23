Sign up
Previous
23 / 365
So cute all these calves had jackets
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
Album
Bits , pieces and Molly
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
23rd August 2025 3:47pm
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
It must have been either cold or wet, too cute.
August 23rd, 2025
Shirley
ace
@ludwigsdiana
It has been quite wet here even though we are in Northland but yes they are cute 😊
August 23rd, 2025
