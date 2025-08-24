Previous
Mushrooms I’ve never seen any so big by whippy
24 / 365

Mushrooms I’ve never seen any so big

Found at Ranfurly NZMCA park surprised no one had picked them up, we did enjoy them
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Shirley

ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
6% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact