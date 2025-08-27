Previous
Topdressing ,watched this plane on his return he dipped his wing acknowledging he’d seen us by whippy
27 / 365

Topdressing ,watched this plane on his return he dipped his wing acknowledging he’d seen us

27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Shirley

ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Nice catch of the fertilizer cloud streaming out the back.
August 26th, 2025  
Shirley ace
@ljmanning Thanks Laura 😊
August 26th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
that's a cool photo montage
August 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact