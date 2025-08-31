Previous
A pretty colour unsure of type of flower

31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Shirley

@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
Beryl Lloyd
So pretty ! I think it may be an orange gerbera daisy !
August 30th, 2025  
Suzanne
Great shot. I agree with Beryl
August 30th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Very pretty!
August 30th, 2025  
