Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
31 / 365
A pretty colour unsure of type of flower
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
95
photos
53
followers
93
following
8% complete
View this month »
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Latest from all albums
61
28
62
29
30
63
31
64
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
Bits , pieces and Molly
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
28th August 2025 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty ! I think it may be an orange gerbera daisy !
August 30th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Great shot. I agree with Beryl
August 30th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Very pretty!
August 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close