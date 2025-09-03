Sign up
34 / 365
The passenger of this car was required to walk through the ford directing driver which best way to cross
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
1
1
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
Shutterbug
ace
Nice spotting and capture. It looks like he has good footwear for the job. I love how you put it together like a filmstrip.
September 3rd, 2025
