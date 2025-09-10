Previous
Chestnuts a plenty ,had to stop to pick some ,forgot just how prickly they were ,end result yum roasted . by whippy
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Shirley

ace
@whippy
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such delightful capture of these prickly , ripening chestnuts - fav
September 9th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Wow - that's a super shot!
September 9th, 2025  
Shirley ace
@beryl Thanking you Beryl they are so yum 😋

@robz Thanking you RobZ 😊
September 9th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
September 9th, 2025  
