Previous
41 / 365
Chestnuts a plenty ,had to stop to pick some ,forgot just how prickly they were ,end result yum roasted .
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
4
2
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
115
photos
59
followers
104
following
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
71
38
72
39
73
40
74
41
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Bits , pieces and Molly
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
15th April 2025 12:05pm
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such delightful capture of these prickly , ripening chestnuts - fav
September 9th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Wow - that's a super shot!
September 9th, 2025
Shirley
ace
@beryl
Thanking you Beryl they are so yum 😋
@robz
Thanking you RobZ 😊
September 9th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
September 9th, 2025
