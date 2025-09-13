Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
44 / 365
Into a forest
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
122
photos
61
followers
106
following
12% complete
View this month »
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
Latest from all albums
41
75
76
42
43
77
78
44
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Bits , pieces and Molly
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
20th April 2025 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
Love it!
September 12th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Looks like Middle Earth.
September 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close