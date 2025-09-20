Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
51 / 365
Starlings are using our neighbours roof for nesting
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
136
photos
64
followers
112
following
13% complete
View this month »
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
Latest from all albums
82
48
49
83
84
50
85
51
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Bits and pieces
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
A busy time of year
September 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close