Our plum tree is starting to flower
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
Mags
ace
Gorgeous white buds!
September 23rd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful little things.
September 23rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
September 23rd, 2025
