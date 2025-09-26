Previous
Tūī in a Rewarewa tree (NZ native tree ) by whippy
Tūī in a Rewarewa tree (NZ native tree )

26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Shirley

@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
