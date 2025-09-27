Previous
A bee by whippy
A bee

27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Shirley

ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely close up with beautiful details and colour.
September 27th, 2025  
