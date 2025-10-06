Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
65 / 365
Fire wood , gathering firewood from our nephews home at Koutu Point
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shirley
ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
163
photos
69
followers
115
following
17% complete
View this month »
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
Latest from all albums
61
96
62
97
63
98
64
65
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Bits and pieces
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rob Z
ace
It suits the b&w really well.
October 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close