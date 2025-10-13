Previous
Wagon wheel cottage at Kingston South Island by whippy
Wagon wheel cottage at Kingston South Island

13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Shirley

ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
Ann H. LeFevre ace
What a creative way to decorate!
October 12th, 2025  
Barb ace
Super collage, Shirley! I agree with @olivetreeann. Very creative!
October 12th, 2025  
