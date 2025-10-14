Previous
Waiting , though it doesn’t occur as frequently as now days by whippy
Waiting , though it doesn’t occur as frequently as now days

14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Shirley

ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
Mags ace
Oh wow! What a wonderful distraction and sight.
October 14th, 2025  
