The bra line at Cardrona South Island by whippy
The bra line at Cardrona South Island

I must admit I was tempted to leave mine there but……
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Shirley

ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
Mags ace
LOL! What a sight to behold!
October 20th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Well there must be a story to that fantastic line up! All standing up for themselves!
October 20th, 2025  
Barb ace
Ha, ha!
October 20th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
lol...What a collection.
October 20th, 2025  
Canada Gem
What's the story here? So fun!
October 21st, 2025  
