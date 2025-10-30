Previous
The Cabbage Tree flower fully opened by whippy
79 / 365

The Cabbage Tree flower fully opened

30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

Shirley

ace
@whippy
Hello all I , live in NZ Kerikeri , retired and have always enjoyed photography .
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Wonderful light
October 30th, 2025  
