The Chubby Cherub
Italian restaurant in Belfast, felt like I was in a Vegas hotel, gorgeous food, lighting, atmosphere, the whole package. Walked past this place many times never giving a second glance but will be back again very soon!
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
Lou
@whiskeyqueen29
6
Album
365
Camera
LYA-L09
Taken
24th July 2021 7:57pm
Tags
dinner
,
food
,
italian
,
delicious
